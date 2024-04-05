Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.40. 11,148,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 42,872,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

