Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,133 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 2.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.