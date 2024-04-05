Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) PT Raised to GBX 256

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 247 ($3.10) to GBX 256 ($3.21) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
