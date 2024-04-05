Petco Health and Wellness’ (WOOF) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.11 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Shares of WOOF opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

