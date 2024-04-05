PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $209.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $199.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.65 on Friday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

