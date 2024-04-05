PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after buying an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,609. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.77. The firm has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

