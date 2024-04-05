Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Pentair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pentair has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.