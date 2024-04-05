Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Shares Down 1.4%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.47. 126,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 60,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Pennon Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

