Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.35.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 176,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,402. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.87. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.69.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0372272 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

