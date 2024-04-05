PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PBF. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

NYSE:PBF opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $62.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 and have sold 180,000 shares worth $10,074,600. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 253.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 828,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

