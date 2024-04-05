PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 618,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. 3,348,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,570,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

