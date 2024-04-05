PAX Gold (PAXG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $618.68 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $2,281.43 or 0.03411954 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 3% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $618.68 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 183,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.