Pax Dollar Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $147.66 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002758 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 147,734,649 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

