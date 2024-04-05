Paul Magrath Sells 6,178 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 6,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$18,286.88.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at C$2.89 on Friday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$965.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Bitfarms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

