Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 15,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,530. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

