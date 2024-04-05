Park Place Capital Corp Sells 84 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $9.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.44. 903,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.16 and its 200 day moving average is $336.29. The firm has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.04 and a 1 year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

