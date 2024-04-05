Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,272 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678,455. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

