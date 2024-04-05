Park Place Capital Corp Sells 186 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $571.81. 413,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $566.54 and its 200-day moving average is $526.41. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

