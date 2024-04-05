Park Place Capital Corp Sells 11,622 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,539,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,381,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

