Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 6,405 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 573.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.19. 7,930,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,168,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

