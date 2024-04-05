Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 138,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,376.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 917,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after buying an additional 896,580 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,812,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 151,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,318,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

