Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.56.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

