Park Place Capital Corp Has $304,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10,591.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,753,000 after buying an additional 616,837 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 404,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 199,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:O traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,062,976. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

