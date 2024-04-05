Park Place Capital Corp Has $295,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

Arista Networks stock traded up $7.66 on Friday, hitting $296.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,223. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,248 shares of company stock worth $93,834,081. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

