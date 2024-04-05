Park Place Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,948. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

