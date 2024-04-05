Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $775,028,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

