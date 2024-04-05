Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,327,000 after buying an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,452,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,271,000 after acquiring an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after acquiring an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter.

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENTG traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.59. 435,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.77. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

