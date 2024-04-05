Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 12,957,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 69,916,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.69, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

