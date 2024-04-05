Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 12,957,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 69,916,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.