Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 52,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,371 shares of company stock worth $459,806. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 0.9 %

PACB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 901,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,573. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

