Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $892.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,371 shares of company stock worth $459,806. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.