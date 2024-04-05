P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for P3 Health Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PIII. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on P3 Health Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut P3 Health Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $0.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $256.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. P3 Health Partners has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

