Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.29 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and $8,678.64 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,088.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.60 or 0.00986377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00143685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00049304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00190751 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00138525 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,382,625 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.