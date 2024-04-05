Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 162.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $215.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,351.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 18,248 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,133.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Featured Articles

