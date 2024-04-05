Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OTIS. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.