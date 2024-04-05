Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Pi Financial

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.93.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
