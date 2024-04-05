Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.84 and last traded at $125.74. Approximately 2,109,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,952,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 106,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 136,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,353,000. General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

