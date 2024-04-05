ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in ONEOK by 8.7% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 19,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.