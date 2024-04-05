Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $32.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.71%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

