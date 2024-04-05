Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up to $71.16

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.16, but opened at $72.74. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $73.25, with a volume of 186,696 shares.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,888. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

