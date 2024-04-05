Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $71.16 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,171 shares of company stock worth $1,722,888. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

