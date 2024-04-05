Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.10. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, equities analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,324.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

