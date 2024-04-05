Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $16.09 on Monday. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

