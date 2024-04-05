Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

ONB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

ONB opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.