O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 1,233 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after purchasing an additional 446,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,351,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 389.1% in the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,132,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 900,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 289,809 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

