NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV) Research Coverage Started at Edward Jones

Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:SOLV Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOLV stock opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. NYSE:SOLV has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $96.05.
