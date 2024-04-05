Nuvei’s (NVEI) Peer Perform Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

