Nuvei (TSE:NVE) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Nuvei Price Performance

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$437.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$439.95 million.

Nuvei Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

