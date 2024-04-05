NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.38. NuScale Power shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 1,954,616 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NuScale Power by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

