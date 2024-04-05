Nuformix (LON:NFX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 884342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).
Nuformix Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.28.
About Nuformix
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuformix
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.